Seven people are dead and nearly two dozen more are injured after a mass shooting in Odessa, TX, on Saturday, but one Evangelical moron knows exactly what the United States needs to do to stop massacres like this from happening ever again: bring Jesus back into the classroom.

Speaking on Fox News over the weekend, Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council, a Christian conservative policy and lobbying organization, said we shouldn’t be surprised that young people are shooting up public spaces all willy nilly when the country has allowed the left to push for teaching evolution in classrooms and has lost its “moral core” in general.

“It’s not just about having a conversation about restricting those who should not have guns. But it’s also a discussion of the absence of a moral core in our culture,” Perkins said. “I mean, look, we’ve taught our kids that they come about by chance through primordial slime, and we’re surprised that they treat their fellow Americans like dirt.”



Perkins isn’t someone who deserves airtime on a major TV network, even on Fox News. Beyond being an idiot—like the time he fled his flooded home after claiming natural disasters were God’s punishment for abortion and gay marriage—he’s also a racist who spoke to a white supremacist group in 2001. The SPLC has also designated his Family Research Council as a hate group.

“It’s time we talk about the result of the left’s systematic march through our institutions, driving religious expression from the public square,” Perkins said on the segment.

Fox News has really outdone themselves this time!