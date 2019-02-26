Screenshot: Fox News

The right-wing rebuttal to any argument from New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez usually comes from a place of sexism and/or racism, but leave it to Fox & Friends to lump some ageist complaints (also rooted in sexism and racism) in with the rest.

During a Tuesday a segment about Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal and its right wing-assigned $93 trillion sticker price, co-host Pete Hegseth bashed the representative for raising concerns that young people might not want to have children because of impending climate doom in a recent Instagram Live video.

Instead, Hegseth interpreted her expression as an order that people stop having children, and parroted conservative shock jock Rush Limbaugh’s line that Ocasio-Cortez is too young to know what she’s talking about.

“Listen, it’s like your kids spewing nonsense at you, and you’re like, ‘Quiet, quiet, learn something before you come back to me,’” Hegseth said.



Hegseth, a flag respecter and dirty hands defender, went on to call Ocasio-Cortez’s agenda “civilizational suicide,” because, according to Hegseth, she doesn’t “believe in kids, and families, and the flag.” God save America!



Hegseth felt so strongly about AOC accurately projecting the fears of young people that he tweeted about it yesterday, urging “patriots” to “keeping having kids. Lots of them. 🇺🇸”

What’s that, Pete? Women should keep having kids even if they’re concerned about their children’s livelihoods and definitely shouldn’t propose aggressive policies that will make their children’s livelihoods safer in the future?

Got it. 🇺🇸