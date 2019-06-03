Screenshot: Fox News

Fox News’ town halls with Democratic presidential candidates continued on Sunday night with New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand. Gillibrand is running an increasingly fading campaign, but she went all in, and criticized Fox News to the point where moderator Chris Wallace got angry enough to cut in and ask her to be “polite.”



Answering an audience question about her stance on late-term abortions, Gillibrand attempted to explain how Fox News has framed reproductive rights and the difficult decision of third-trimester abortions as “infanticide,” waxing for hours about a fictional world in which pregnant people are terminating completely healthy pregnancies that are no health risk to them whatsoever, just because they want to.

However, Wallace attempted to stop her, insinuating that she was just trying to gain points from Democrats who may not agree with her appearance on the network.

“I understand, maybe, to make your credentials with the Democrats who are not appearing on Fox News, you want to attack us, I’m not sure it’s frankly very polite when we’ve invited you to be here,” Wallace said, interjecting during her response.



“I respect that... OK, I will do it in a polite way, it’s to her point. I’m answering her question,” Gillibrand fought back, going on to admonish Fox News for talking about infanticide for 6.5 hours before President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech.

“That is not the debate of what access to reproductive care is in this country,” Gillibrand said. “It doesn’t happen. It’s illegal. It’s not a fact.”