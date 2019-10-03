Fox News Immediately Cuts Off Dr. Oz From Praising Medicare for All

Screenshot : Fox News

A broken clock is right twice a day, and while s peaking to the Fox & Friends crew on Thursday about Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and his recent stents procedure, Dr. Oz attempted to use his platform to inform viewers about Medicare for All—at least for the moment he could.

Fox & Friends’ Steve Doocy mentioned Sanders’ tweet from Wednesday addressing his health and pointing out that Sanders used the opportunity to push Medicare for All.

Oz, who, let’s be clear, has made a career of promoting pseudoscience and whose medical advice should often be taken with a grain of salt, went on to say that having Medicare helps, and that having it takes a burden off people.

“Half of the doctors in America want Medicare for All, that’s how much of a crisis we have,” Oz said before getting cut off by Brian Kilmeade.

“Doctor...that’s a whole different conversation,” Kilmeade interrupted, pivoting the conversation back to Sanders’ recovery.

For what it’s worth, Oz’s numbers seem to check out. According to a 2017 survey by the physician recruitment firm Merritt Hawkins, 56 percent of doctors said they either strongly support or were somewhat supportive of single-payer healthcare. E arlier this year, a poll conducted by Medscape, a medical news website for doctors owned by WedMD, found 49 percent of doctors support Medicare for All.