Screenshot: Fox News

The president of the United States has been credibly accused of sexual assault by a high-profile writer, and has responded to this charge by saying that the woman was “not my type.” This is obviously a big deal—unless you’re Fox News.



As CNN’s Brian Stelter noted, the network has barely covered the allegations leveled against Donald Trump by columnist E. Jean Carroll, who wrote last week that Trump violently assaulted her in the 1990s. Trump denies the allegation.



Indeed, a search of the TV monitoring site TV Eyes reveals just four total mentions of Carroll on the network since the story broke—and none since Saturday. (One of those mentions came from live coverage of Trump being asked about Carroll’s allegations by reporters.)



As HuffPost noted on Sunday, other networks have also been somewhat reticent in their coverage, but Fox News stands out for its virtually complete blackout on the allegations. That blackout continued even after Trump implied to The Hill on Monday night that he couldn’t have assaulted Carroll because “she’s not my type.” Wild, terrible words! But nothing worth discussing, according to Fox News. Trump’s favorite show, Fox & Friends, skated right past the controversy on Tuesday morning, as Media Matters’ Bobby Lewis noted.

Advertisement

They did, however, find time to focus on things like “the minimum wage is bad.”

Advertisement

It seems safe to say that if the above set of circumstances was happening to someone who was not the Republican president of the United States, the network would be more focused on the news. But it’s happening to Donald Trump, so Fox News doesn’t care.