Screenshot: Fox News

The shouty voices of Fox News aren’t known for temperate opinions, so it was only a matter of time before someone compared the manufactured crisis at the border to 9/11. Today’s the day!



While pleading for Democrats and Republicans to support Donald Trump’s widely reviled immigration plan—engineered by Jared Kushner, who’s apparently not much of an expert on the topic—Fox and Friends host and certified brain genius Brian Kilmeade compared the current moment to after 9/11 and the 2008 financial crash.

“When the market fell apart in 2008 and after 9/11, this is almost like that at the border!” he ranted.



“Well,” a visibly uncomfortable Steve Doocy said, while Kilmeade went on to claim we’ve “never seen these numbers” of migrants at the border before.

And then they just moved right along! Magnificent bullshit.

When will we arrive at MEXICAN IMMIGRANTS DID 9/11? Only the slow march of time will tell.