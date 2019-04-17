Photo: Drew Angerer (Getty)

The Trump administration-Fox News ouroboros rolls on unimpeded this week, with a report that Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin plans to hire former Fox personality Monica Crowley as his new spokeswoman.



Citing “people familiar with the matter,” Bloomberg reported on Wednesday that Mnuchin is preparing to hire Crowley as a replacement for outgoing spokesman Tony Sayegh, who had been with the Treasury Department for several years. (I’ve reached out to the Department of Treasury for comment, and will update this story in and when they response.)

Notably, this is not Crowley’s first foray into the Trump administration: The president previously intended to name Crowley to a National Security Administration post, before Politico uncovered more than a dozen instances of plagiarism in her doctoral dissertation. She subsequently withdrew her name from consideration, and claimed the scandal was a “political hit job” while comparing herself to (since admitted felon) Gen. Michael Flynn, telling Sean Hannity, “What happened to me, what happened to Gen. Flynn, what’s happened to Attorney General Sessions and others is all of a piece.” (Yes, this is what she actually said.)

If appointed, Crowley will join the auspicious ranks for former Fox figures who have joined the Trump administration, including former executive Bill Shine, who resigned last month; former Fox & Friends host Heather Nauert, who left her job as Pentagon spokeswoman to utterly fail as a nominee for UN ambassador; and her Department of Defense replacement, former Fox reporter Morgan Ortagus.

Just another normal day in The Swamp!