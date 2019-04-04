There are many, many good arguments in favor of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ed Markey’s Green New Deal. But the briefest explanation of what it is—a set of proposals intended to stave off a climate change-driven hellworld—also provides the best rationale for why it’s worthy of serious consideration.



This is self-evident to people who’d like to be alive and living above water in 40 years. So when a Fox News host doing “diner” interviews on Thursday encountered a young man who delivered a well-reasoned, rational case for the proposals, he basically had no idea what to do with it.

When Todd Piro asked conservatives’ absolute favorite question—BUT HOW WILL YOU PAY FOR IT??—Jack, an “info specialist,” responded rationally, cool as a cucumber in the face of stupidity incarnate.

“How did we pay for World War II?” he said. “At the end of the day, when something is this important, our economy is going to suffer if we don’t.”

Whoa, did you just compare climate apocalypse to WWII? Piro didn’t quite know how to take that. So he tried: OK, LET’S TALK ABOUT MONEY AGAIN.

Returning to the topic of government spending on the war effort, comrade Jack said, “It stimulated the economy so much that everyone benefited,” and said he would support raising taxes on “some folks.” Start with the rich, great idea!

The host moved right along. Hard to fight that!