Gal Gadot, the star of the biggest blockbuster film of all time directed by a woman, will not make a sequel to Wonder Woman unless accused sexual harasser Brett Ratner is completely removed from the project.

Page Six reported Saturday evening that the Israeli–born actress has drawn a line in the sand following multiple accusations that the Hollywood producer and director is a serial sexual predator. It started with six women coming forward to accuse Ratner of sexual misconduct or abuse, including Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge.



The stories were first reported by the Los Angeles Times. They include allegations that Ratner forced Henstridge to have oral sex with him when she was 19, that he verbally abused another actress on a plane, and that he disgustingly masturbated in his trailer on a movie set while Olivia Munn was asked to deliver food to him.



Then, a former employee of Endeavor Talent Agency, Melanie Kohler, wrote in a Facebook post that Ratner had raped her. Ratner and his attorney sued Kohler for defamation.



Next, Ellen Page shared an incident in which Ratner outed her in front of the cast and crew of X Men: The Last Stand, by telling a woman standing next to the then–18–year–old Page, “You should fuck her to make her realize she’s gay.”



According to Page Six, Gadot backed out of a dinner honoring Ratner last month.



Ratner’s involvement with Wonder Woman, which grossed more than $400 million, was through his production company RatPac–Dune, which co–financed the film along with Warner Bros.



“Brett made a lot of money from the success of Wonder Woman, thanks to his company having helped finance the first movie,” a Warner Bros. source told Page Six. “Now Gadot is saying she won’t sign for the sequel unless Warner Bros. buys Brett out [of his financing deal] and gets rid of him.”



Ratner had announced on Nov. 1 that he had severed ties with Warner Bros. following the LA Times report. “I don’t want to have any possible negative impact to the studio until these personal issues are resolved,” he said in a statement.