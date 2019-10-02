Photo : Getty , Gif : Jim Cooke ( G/O Media )

Ever since a whistleblower came forward to allege that Donald Trump had encouraged the Ukrainian president to investigate his domestic political rivals, and the White House released a memo detailing just that, we knew it was just a matter of time before we found out that the dumbest world leader dragged the second-dumbest world leader into it.



Folks, that time has come.

The Times of London reported on Wednesday that Trump had “personally contacted” UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson—his counterpart in the Spidermen meme, and someone who has quite a bit on his own plate to deal with—“to ask for help as he tried to discredit the Mueller investigation into possible connections between Russia and his 2016 election campaign.”

Attorney General William Barr, for whom Trump asked for help discrediting the Mueller inquiry from Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison as well, was also reportedly involved:

The US president is believed to have asked Mr Johnson for his help during a congratulatory phone call on July 26, two days after the prime minister took office. Mr Barr arrived in London days later to attend a meeting of the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing alliance. He shared with British officials his suspicions about the information that triggered the Mueller investigation and the role of British intelligence agencies in collecting it.﻿

(The members of the Five Eyes are the U.S., the U.K., Australia, Canada, and New Zealand.)

An Australian government spokesperson confirmed the Morrison-Trump call, which was first reported by the New York Times, in an email to Splinter earlier this week. We’ve reached out to the UK government for confirmation of this call, and will update when and if we receive a response.