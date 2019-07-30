Photo: AP

Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders have effectively neutralized an onslaught of attacks from their Democratic competitors all night. This has been entirely facilitated by the feckless CNN moderating team, who seem to be doing as much as possible to represent bad-faith Republican talking points as well as possible, mostly by calling repeatedly on John Delaney and Steve Bullock.

After a certain point, though, Warren finally lost it and committed a murder:

Sit the fuck down. Grab some pine. Fuck off to whence you came. Fucking Humpty-Dumpty-ass looking motherfucker.

