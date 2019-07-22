Photo: Jose Luis Magana (AP)

The Commerce Department is hardly the first place that comes to mind when you think of capital-D Drama, and yet that seems to be what’s taking place, thanks in no small part to Secretary Wilbur Ross’ apparent total lack of energy and interest in running his not-insignificant slice of the government.



As Politico reported Monday morning, the Commerce Department is in a state of “disaster” these days, with Ross checked out like a second semester high school senior.

“He’s sort of seen as kind of irrelevant. The morale is very low there because there’s not a lot of confidence in the secretary,” one former outside advisor “who is still in touch with many employees inside the department” explained.



The former outside advisor went on:



Because he tends to fall asleep in meetings, they try not to put him in a position where that could happen so they’re very careful and conscious about how they schedule certain meetings. [...] There’s a small window where he’s able to focus and pay attention and not fall asleep.

Advertisement

This is not the first time Ross—an 81 year old billionaire with zero prior governmental experience—has been accused of nodding off instead of actually doing the work he was hired to do. More than a year ago, Axios reported Ross was on the outs with President Trump for, among other things, falling asleep in the middle of the day and then using his necktie to wipe up his post-nap drool.



Reports that Ross is still using his time at Commerce for beddy-bye come after he was held in criminal contempt of Congress over his failed attempt to add a racist citizenship question to the upcoming 2020 Census. And although the administration has continued to publicly back Ross’ roll in the president’s Cabinet, Trump has reportedly begun sniffing around for someone new to replace him.



Advertisement

Someone get this man some java!!!

