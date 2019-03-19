Photo: Matt York (AP)

Donald Trump Jr. is ostensibly an independent businessman who’d rather spend his time shitposting on Twitter and taking pictures of guns than sully himself in the daily machinations of his father’s administration. Nevertheless, ol’ Donj randomly has a message for the United Kingdom: Why oh why didn’t you listen to my daddy?



In an opinion piece for The Telegraph, presumably drafted in crayon, Don Jr. whined on Tuesday that “Theresa May should have taken my father’s advice” as a way to unfuck England’s deeply, hilariously fucked Brexit mess. But, since this is Donj we’re talking about here, his argument is less “acute political advice,” and more “inane ramblings of a JV mush-brain.”

Here’s a sample (emphasis mine):

Since 2016, Prime Minister Theresa May has promised on more than 50 separate occasions that Britain would leave the EU on March 29 2019. She needs to honour that promise. But Mrs May ignored advice from my father, and ultimately, a process that should have taken only a few short months has become a years-long stalemate, leaving the British people in limbo. Now, the clock has virtually run out and almost all is lost – exactly as the European elites were hoping. Some pro-Brexit politicians even suggest that Mrs May herself is trying to sabotage Brexit, by insisting that Parliament agree to a deal that essentially keeps Britain bound to the EU indefinitely. With the deadline fast approaching, it appears that democracy in the UK is all but dead.

It’s nice to know that Junior is more than ready to slam the nail in the coffin containing the UK’s status as a democracy. Definitely the sort of level-headed analysis we should expect from the good-sitting big boy.

And, since this is a Trump, it probably comes as no surprise that Donj was also able to make this all about himself and his family.

Here in the United States, we’ve seen similar efforts to overturn legitimate election results. When my father beat the Washington establishment in a historic outcome in 2016, just a few months after the Brexit vote, we mistakenly presumed there would be a peaceful and respectful transition of power from the Democrats to the Republicans, just as there has always been in this country.

Instead, the Democrats and deep-state operatives in our justice system have been colluding to subvert the will of the American people, with high-level officials even discussing a scheme to try to remove him from office using the 25th Amendment of our constitution.

The mean men tried to Brexit my dear sweet papa from office!

Donj ended his piece by claiming that “the people of both the UK and the US must reaffirm the decisions they made in 2016 to stand up for themselves against the global elite,” which is a bold proclamation from an American millionaire scion trying to tell a different country what it should do.

Of course, this appears to be already causing problems.

That said, it’s sweet that Donj is finally grown up enough to try dipping his large adult toes in the waters of complex geopolitical wrangling. Let’s give him a big round of applause for trying and send him on his merry way.