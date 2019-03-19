Good news: the Bronx Cow is safe and is going to an animal sanctuary. Paul BlestToday 4:33pmFiled to: Bronx CowFiled to: Bronx CowBronx CowMajor Deegancowsmetapost20SaveEditEmbiggenSend to EditorsPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkGood news: the Bronx Cow is safe and is going to an animal sanctuary. The bad news? The NYPD has claimed him as one of their own and named him after the expressway they found him on. Come on.Share This StoryAbout the authorPaul BlestPaul BlestNews editor, SplinterEmailTwitterPosts