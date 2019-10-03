Photo : Chris Carlson ( AP

Politico reported on Thursday night that three sources say Secretary of Energy Rick Perry will resign by the end of November. Despite the noted goofiness of Texas’ longest-serving governor, Perry has managed to avoid the spotlight for utter stupidity unlike his colleagues. But now, Perry and his trip to Ukraine in May to the inauguration of Volodymyr Zelensky have put Perry in the sight of the impeachment inquiry.



On Tuesday, Senate Foreign Relations Committee Ranking Member Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) sent a letter to Perry asking to clarify the purpose of his trip. “President Trump’s phone call and the allegations in the whistleblower complaint raise serious questions about the messages that were communicated on behalf of President Trump to the government of Ukraine,” Menendez wrote.

Menendez then asked five multi-part questions of Perry, including if he knew about Vice President Mike Pence’s cancelled Ukraine trip. Considering the impeachment inquiry subpoenas have only began in the house, we’ll have to wait to see if Perry will join Rudy Giuliani as a recipient.

Perry will be replaced by his deputy, Dan Brouillette, according to Politico.