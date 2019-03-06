Screenshot: CNN New Day (Twitter)

Another day, another GOP bootlicker embarrassing themselves by attempting to carry President Donald Trump’s water on national TV. On Wednesday, it was South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds’ turn in front of the cameras.



Speaking with CNN’s New Day host John Berman, Rounds insisted that Trump allegedly reimbursed former attorney Michael Cohen’s hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels in the midst of his presidential duties for a rather novel reason: he just loves his family so dang much.

“Most of us are have a concern anytime you have a president who is trying to work through some very personal matters,” Rounds claimed, after Berman noted that copies of the checks provided to the New York Times showed they were written on the same days Trump was meeting with foreign heads of state and whipping up support for the GOP tax bill.

But, Rounds continued:

I honestly think this president loves his family, and I think it has as much to do with trying not to have public discussions about something that is, for him, a private matter that he didn’t want to have discussed with his family. And I think that’s a lot of it. Every time I think about this, I think about that particular issue. Because I think he really does care about his family, I think he loves his family. And I don’t think he wanted his family to go through this.

Given that some of the checks were allegedly signed by Don Jr., it’s a pretty laughable argument that the president was trying to shield his family from his own affair with a porn star by, uh, having his eldest son and namesake participate in the hush money reimbursement. But, hey, when you’re trying to make the case that a serial philanderer allegedly committed crimes because he simply “loves his family,” you’ve already lost the plot.

You can watch Rounds embarrass himself on Mediate, if you must.