On Friday, CBS aired William Barr’s first network TV interview since being sworn in as President Donald Trump’s second attorney general.



Dressed in what could reasonably be called boomer safari fashion, Barr continued his unbroken streak of shilling for the Trump administration by defending his conduct during and immediately following Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, telling interviewer Jan Crawford that “We didn’t agree with [Mueller’s] legal analysis.” He added: “It did not reflect the views of the department.”

Then, channeling his inner dad-goth, Barr got darkly philosophical when asked whether he was concerned his actions, and role in the administration, would hurt his legacy.

“I am at the end of my career,” Barr said. “Everyone dies, and I am not, you know, I don’t believe in the Homeric idea that you know, immortality comes by, you know, having odes sung about you over the centuries, you know?”

Damn, Bill. Way to bring down the mood.

Still, for the time being Barr—and the rest of us—are happily(ish) alive, and, according to the attorney general, everything is going great.

“I think one of the ironies today is that people are saying that it’s President Trump that’s shredding our institutions,” Barr told CBS. “I really see no evidence of that.”

Valar morghulis, my dude.