President Donald Trump Photo : Evan Vucci/AP

Sometimes, Congress tries. And when it does, Trump is there to stop it.

On Friday, the House of Representatives voted to cancel President Donald Trump’s declaration of national emergency on the U.S.-Mexico border and subsequent use of billion of dollars of military funding for the border wall, Politico reported. The House vote came on Wednesday after the Senate moved to do the same thing earlier this week.

“The president’s decision to cancel $3.6 billion for military construction to pay for his wasteful wall makes America less safe,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday.

Does this sound familiar? Congress voted to do this exact thing in February, but didn’t get enough support to override Trump’s veto. By law, Congress can bring up a vote on a national emergency declaration every six months.

This time, 11 House Republicans and former Republican-now-Independent Michigan Rep. Justin Amash voted with all Democrats to block Trump. T rump is all but certain to veto the vote, and as support to kill the declaration is well short of the two-thirds majority needed to override the veto in both Houses, that’ll leave Congress to give it another futile try in another six months.

Just another beautiful day with our broken government.