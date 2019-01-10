Photo: Alex Wong/Getty

Folks, former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid is concerned about UFOs.



“I personally don’t know if there exists little green men other places, I kind of doubt that, but I do believe that the information we have indicates we should do a lot more study,” Reid said in an interview with Nevada Public Radio station KNPR earlier today. “We have hundreds and hundreds of people that have seen the same thing—something in the sky, it moves a certain way.”

He has a point! In 2017, the New York Times released some truly stunning information about “alien alloys” the Department of Defense was storing in a warehouse in Las Vegas as part of their UFO investigation program. What the hell is up with that?! Why haven’t we heard anything since then?? Was the Con Ed explosion in Queens a false flag???

Thanks to Reid, a stalwart progressive who resigned from Congress in 2015 after helping to pass Obamacare, we may soon find out. He says he’s lobbying his former colleagues in Congress to get to the bottom of the UFO Question.

“I’m going to have a call with a member of the Senate in an hour or two where we have people in the military who want to come and tell somebody what they’ve seen,” Reid told the radio station today.

Later on in the interview, Reid described why many reports go unheard.

“What we found in the past is that these pilots, when they see something strange like this, they’re prone not to report it for fear that the bosses will think something’s wrong with them, and they don’t get the promotion,” he said. “So, many, many times they don’t say a word to anybody about these strange things.”

“The facts are, they need a place to be able to report this, and that’s what I’m going to work on in a couple of hours, to make sure that somebody I think’s a powerful member in Congress, I want him to be able to sit down and talk to some of these pilots who have seen these things,” Reid told KNPR. “I can arrange this because of the contacts I have with members of the Congress.”

Sure, let’s do it.

Reid’s push for the government to take UFOs seriously has had real results. That Pentagon program uncovered by the New York Times, the one about the alien alloys, was apparently the result of Reid’s lobbying.

“We spent a lot of money, and it was an extremely important study,” Reid told KNPR. He called his pitch to the Pentagon on the program “one of the easiest sells I ever had to make.”

But since then, Reid has been disappointed with the government’s action on the imminent threat of extraterrestrials.

“Frankly, I think the federal government has done almost nothing to help us with this,” Reid said.

When asked about whether he’d visited Area 51, the notorious government site long speculated about by conspiracy theorists in Reid’s home state of Nevada, he responded in the affirmative.

“Oh sure, I’ve been to Area 51. I know Area 51. I don’t know if I should say many times, but lots and lots of times. I know Area 51 quite well, I know what they’ve done there,” Reid told KNPR. “I don’t know in recent years, of course, but I know what went on there.”

Harry, Splinter supports you. Bring us the aliens.