A federal judge has ruled in favor of Harvard in an affirmative action case brought against the university on behalf of a group of Asian-American students who alleged the school was discriminating against them, finding that its admission process “passes constitutional muster.”

In her ruling, Judge Allison Burroughs determined that the university’s admissions process is a “very fine” program that “passes constitutional muster,” and that while it’s “not perfect,” the court wouldn’t dismantle it.

The plaintiffs in the case, Students for Fair Admissions, accused Harvard of using “racial balancing” in its admissions and alleged that Harvard’s rating system discriminated against Asian American applicants, while favoring black and Hispanic applicants.

The ruling is another blow to Students for Fair Admission president and pitiful Texan idiot Edward Blum, who has dedicated his life’s work to arguing that white people are the real people being discriminated against. He was an architect in Abigail Fisher’s lawsuit against the University of Texas at Austin, in which Fisher argued she wasn’t accepted to the university because non-white students admitted preferentially stole her spot. The Supreme Court ruled against Fisher in 2016, but that didn’t stop Blum from fighting for white rights, this time using Asian plaintiffs to make his case.

Burroughs evoked that Supreme Court ruling in Fisher, writing she “emphatically repeats” the court’s insistence that the university has a duty to check in with and refine its affirmative action processes in order to determine how fair the policy continues to be amid the changing demographics of its applicant pool.

“It is this, at Harvard and elsewhere that will move us, one day, to the point where we see that race is a fact, but not the defining fact and not the fact that tells us what is important, but we are not there yet,” Burroughs wrote. “Until we are, race conscious admissions programs that survive strict scrutiny will have an important place in society and help ensure that colleges and universities can offer a diverse atmosphere that fosters learning, improves scholarship, and encourages mutual respect and understanding.”

Apparently unfazed, Blum vowed to continue the legal battle. “Students for Fair Admissions is disappointed that the court has upheld Harvard’s discriminatory admissions policies,” Blum said in a statement according to NPR. “SFFA will appeal this decision to the First Court of Appeals and, if necessary, to the U.S Supreme Court.”



