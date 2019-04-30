Photo: Getty

Have y’all heard? Beto’s turtle is missing :(

Speaking in San Diego on Tuesday, Democratic presidential candidate and failed turtle father Beto O’Rourke revealed that his family’s turtle Gus had gone missing. Oh no!

Gus is, presumably, featured in this Instagram post below. Take note of the small turtle, sitting precariously on the fingertips of Molly, O’Rourke’s daughter.

That Gus ain’t but a silver dollar of a baby!

Where oh where could this little turtle be? We’ve reached out to the O’Rourke campaign for more information about Gus (age, gender, etc.) and will update this post if we heard back.

For now, please enjoy tweets from one person who has decided to role-play as Beto’s dog Artemis on Twitter, alleging it did not eat the turtle.

If I had to read through this exchange, so do you.

Do you know where Beto’s turtle could be? Sound off in the comments! Yeah, it’s that kind of a day.