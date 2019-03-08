Photo: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

Elizabeth Warren is coming for Silicon Valley: The New York Times reported Friday that Warren will offer a regulatory proposal to break up the American tech giants, including Amazon, Google, and Facebook.

Warren’s plan, per the Times, will call for new regulators who would oversee the unwinding of recent mergers and corporate takeovers—think Amazon buying Whole Foods or Facebook buying WhatsApp. Additionally, the proposal would bar companies from sharing user data with third-party companies or individuals.

“I want a government that makes sure everybody—even the biggest and most powerful companies in America—plays by the rules,” Warren said in a statement to the Times. “To do that, we need to stop this generation of big tech companies from throwing around their political power to shape the rules in their favor and throwing around their economic power to snuff out or buy up every potential competitor.”

Warren’s plan calls for the creation of two tiers of regulation based on annual global revenue—one group would be companies that bring in $25 billion or more, with another that focuses on companies generating $90 million to $25 billion. Those in the upper tier would be required to separate the products they sell from their own marketplaces, while those in the lower tier would not, according to the Times.

The Massachusetts senator’s move to go after the Silicon Valley’s monoliths stands in stark contrast to the approach of several other Democratic Party presidential candidates, namely Sens. Kamala Harris and Cory Booker. When running for California attorney general, Harris took money from executives at Yahoo, Nest, Apple, and AirBnB, in addition to funds that rolled in from the PACs of Google, Facebook, and Intel. Booker, meanwhile, has actively courted and accepted donations from Silicon Valley companies throughout his political career and seems to be content to continue down that path for the 2020 election.