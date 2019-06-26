Screenshot: NBC News

Who knew Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s greatest opponent at the Democratic debates would be a hot mic?

As Chuck Todd tried to ask her a question about gun reform during the second half of Wednesday’s Democratic debate, hot mics clipped to the debate’s previous moderators muddied his question, confusing the candidates and the audience.

Too bad we didn’t catch anything interesting—just Savannah Guthrie saying something about someone having her binder and other slight mumbles.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump, lurking and watching but unable to respond via live tweet because he’s a policy idiot, decided that this was the problem with the night’s debate.

