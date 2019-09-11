Screenshot: Fox News

This is an actual question that Fox & Friends host Ainsley Earhardt asked about 9/11 on Wednesday’s edition of the show.



Are you ready? Transcript:

Maybe many people out there didn’t vote for President Bush, but they were supportive of our country. It didn’t matter whether you were a Republican or a Democrat. Politics aside. No one was kneeling when the national anthem was played. How do we get back to that without another 9/11?

(Blinks in rapid succession, reads “how do we get back to that without another 9/11?” again.)



Yes, Ainsley Earhardt is looking for that awesome post-9/11 feeling again...without, y’know, the 9/11 part, because that SUCKED, duh.

Also she was asking this of Karl Rove. Chef’s kiss emoji.