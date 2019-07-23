Screenshot: Fox News

Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade has said many intentionally bad and stupid things in his life, but here he is making a quite incredible Freudian slip.



Whoopsie! Surely Kilmeade—an intelligent man who once complained that “we keep marrying other species and other ethnics”—did not mean to say such a bad thing.

I should note that saying that immigrants are threatening the “culture” of the country, rather than the “color,” is equally dangerous and bigoted, but that is the type of thing that happens every day on Fox & Friends.