TrumplandHere Is Sebastian Gorka Losing His Damn Mind at Trump's Social Media SummitJack Mirkinson46 minutes agoFiled to: sebastian gorkaFiled to: sebastian gorkasebastian gorkaDonald TrumpSocial Media36SaveEditEmbiggenSend to EditorsPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkScreenshot: Twitter/Katie RogersHow did Donald Trump’s gathering of social media ghouls go today? This is how:Yep, looks like a great time was had by all.Share This StoryThe White House Security Clearance Scandal Just Got Way WorseThe Dems Are Going to JaredCPAC Is Off to a Typically Horrifying StartAbout the authorJack MirkinsonJack MirkinsonDeputy Editor, SplinterEmailTwitterPosts