Screenshot: MSNBC

I don’t know what is better: watching Princeton professor Eddie Glaude take just under three minutes on MSNBC to passionately, concisely, and, with pinpoint accuracy, place Donald Trump and the El Paso shooting in the context of America’s long history of white supremacy, or watching host Nicolle Wallace frozen on the spot, understanding that something big is happening in front of her but seemingly with no idea at all what to do with it, or herself.



See for yourself and decide:

Actually, it’s easy to decide: Glaude is better. Cable news is usually an intellect-free trash heap, but this is really, really good.