Screenshot: The Guardian

President Donald Trump appeared before a raucous crowd of supporters for another one of his MAGA rallies in Panama City Beach, FL, on Wednesday. There, he joined the audience in laughing at an impromptu suggestion from the crowd: what if the U.S. just murdered undocumented immigrants?



“When you have 15,000 people marching up, and you have hundreds and hundreds of people, and you have two or three border security people that are brave and great,” Trump said. “And don’t forget, we don’t let them and we can’t let them use weapons. We can’t. Other countries do. We can’t. I would never do that. But how do you stop these people?”

At that point an as-of-yet unidentified member of the audience shouted “Shoot them!” Trump simply chuckled along with the crowd, noting, “That’s only in the Panhandle you can get away with that statement.” Good lord.