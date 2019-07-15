Screenshot: Kelly O’Donnell (Twitter)

On Monday, Trump used a nautical backdrop to insist that his grotesquely racist comments about Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tliab, Ilhan Omar, and Ayanna Pressley were totally fine and good, actually.



“Not at all,” Trump said, when NBC News’ Kelly O’Donnell asked if his Sunday tweets demanding the progressive representatives “go back” to where they came from were racist. (They extremely were).



“If somebody has a problem with our country, if somebody doesn’t want to be in our country, they should leave,” Trump continued, conspicuously ignoring follow up questions as to whether he could and should “do better,” or if he would identify which of the congresswomen in particular he was referring to.



A few minutes later, Trump recycled the same “I’m not the racist, they’re the racists!” talking point, telling reporters he deliberately didn’t “mention names” and saying, “If you’re not happy here, then you can leave.”



Today’s comments mark the third and fourth time Trump has refused to state the obvious about his patently bigoted remarks. Shortly after, the president insisted he had no problem with others calling out his racism because “many people agree with me.”