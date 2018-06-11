Welp, this is it.

Just a few days after Donald Trump managed to fuck up America’s relationship with Canada, he became the first U.S. president to meet a head of state of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea on Tuesday, in a summit with Kim Jong-un in Singapore.

“I feel really great. We’ll have a great discussion,” Trump said at the beginning of the meeting. “This will be tremendously successful. We will have a terrific relationship.”

“Nice to meet you, Mr. President,” Kim said through an interpreter. “Well, it was not easy to get here. The past has...placed many obstacles in our way, but we overcame all of them and we are here today.”

Advertisement

After a 41-minute private meeting between Trump and Kim, according to Reuters, Trump and Kim entered a wider meeting with U.S. and North Korean aides including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and national security advisor John Bolton, a man who argued for a first strike against North Korea in the op-ed pages of the Wall Street Journal less than four months ago.

CNN reported that when Kim was asked whether or not North Korea would give up its nuclear weapons, he didn’t respond.

The summit won’t last long; earlier on Monday, Bloomberg reported that both delegations were leaving by the end of the day. Trump said last week that he thought that reaching a deal with North Korea was going to take multiple meetings.