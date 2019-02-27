It’s Round 2 of the Donald Trump-Kim Jong-Un Summit Spectacular!



Here are the two leaders shaking hands in Vietnam.

And here they are sitting side by side and then shaking hands again, rather floridly, after Trump briefly says that he thinks “tremendous economic potential, unbelievable, unlimited,” and that Kim has a “tremendous future” and is a “great leader.”

What else could happen at this summit? Well, the Korean War could be declared effectively over, and Kim could agree to further denuclearization in exchange for some sanctions relief. Or none of those things could happen. Or maybe some of them? It’s all kind of vague.