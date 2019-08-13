Screenshot: Twitter

Up until now, CNN’s Chris Cuomo was best known for both his unyielding dedication to Both Sides-ism and for his terrible brother. But that was then and this is now—now being a world in which there exists video of Cuomo angrily confronting a troll—and henceforth he shall only be known as Not Fredo.



The New York Post reports that Cuomo was on Shelter Island in New York on Sunday when a dude called him “Fredo,” a reference to Michael Corleone’s shitty weakling brother in The Godfather. “Fredo” is a notorious insult, and it seems, based on cell phone footage captured by fans of some right-wing YouTuber, that Cuomo did not much care for it.

“Don’t fucking insult me like that,” he says in the video. “You call me ‘Fredo’ it’s like I call you punk bitch, you like that?”

“I’ll fucking ruin your shit. I’ll fucking throw you down these stairs,” he says.



Behold:

In the spirit of Cuomo’s beloved Both Sides-ism, I’ll note there are some liberties he takes in this argument that seem a tad overblown, like, uh, that “Fredo” is the equivalent of the “n-word” for Italians, which it is not, or that he could throw anyone down the stairs, which I wager he could not. But the dude he’s arguing with seems like a real dick, and not just because he seems to subscribe to “GOTCHA I’M A PATRIOT” YouTube accounts, so it seems only fair that he be threatened with unlikely violence by Andrew Cuomo’s baby brother.

CNN seems to agree. “Chris Cuomo defended himself when he was verbally attacked with the use of an ethnic slur in an orchestrated setup,” a spokesperson said in a statement on Monday night. “We completely support him.”

Cuomo also netted support from...an...unexpected source:

Dick Swett might think Joe Biden’s the guy who can bring this country together, and yet it appears the real unifier between right and left is none other than Not Fredo Cuomo.