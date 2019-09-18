The 131-story Central Park Tower on 57th street in Manhattan—the tallest residential building in the world—has officially topped out. Step right up, ye wealthy, and purchase a piece of this cursed and doomed Tower of Babel!
- RELAX in your thousand-foot high luxury apartment with Central Park views.
- BE SICKENED WITH VERTIGO by the insane and unnatural height of your glistening abode.
- ENVISION a long plunge to your death on the street below due to the big glass windows, no matter how much you try to not think about it.
- ALSO DON’T THINK ABOUT being the biggest target for the next crazy terrorist plane hijackers.
- DISCOVER the existential torment that comes with the slow realization that your isolation from your fellow humans in a gilded tower leaves a hole in your soul that no amount of cocaine can fill.
- NOW WE KNOW WHERE TO FIND YOU when your time comes.
Welcome home.