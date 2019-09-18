The 131-story Central Park Tower on 57th street in Manhattan—the tallest residential building in the world—has officially topped out. Step right up, ye wealthy, and purchase a piece of this cursed and doomed Tower of Babel!

RELAX in your thousand-foot high luxury apartment with Central Park views.

BE SICKENED WITH VERTIGO by the insane and unnatural height of your glistening abode.

ENVISION a long plunge to your death on the street below due to the big glass windows, no matter how much you try to not think about it.

ALSO DON’T THINK ABOUT being the biggest target for the next crazy terrorist plane hijackers.

DISCOVER the existential torment that comes with the slow realization that your isolation from your fellow humans in a gilded tower leaves a hole in your soul that no amount of cocaine can fill.

NOW WE KNOW WHERE TO FIND YOU when your time comes.

Welcome home.