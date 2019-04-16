Photo: Susan Walsh/AP

Mike Cernovich is known for many things: he’s the inventor of Gorilla Mindset™, a salesman for highly questionable nootropics, a disgusting misogynist, and a lawyer who, supposedly, “defends free speech.”



One thing you may not associate Cernovich with is his slick, hip appearance. Folks, that’s about to change.

Today on Twitter, the man who has advocated for rape on multiple occasions schooled men everywhere on how to look good and impress the ladies.

And thus the thread began. It included steaming hot tips like “wear a floral to make yourself seem approachable,” and “wear plaid.”

Whoa, plaid and jeans?! Damn! Cernovich is a shoe in for the first straight guy to be added to Queer Eye’s Fab Five.

Perhaps the most concerning “look” in this thread was this navy suit. Why are the shoulders so pointy?! What the fuck is going on with that piping?!

What do you guys think?

Mercifully, the thread finally ended. But I think we call all acknowledge that Cerno is a true fashion iconoclast. One day, perhaps we will also learn how to pull off a plaid button up and jeans. Thank you, Mike, for this blessing.