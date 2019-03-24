Photo: Getty

Attorney William Barr submitted a letter to Congress on Sunday afternoon laying out what he says are the principal findings from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report into Russian interference in the 2016 election. Below, read the letter in full.



The four-page letter says, among other things, that, though Mueller did not find evidence that the Trump campaign conspired with Russia, the report also makes no conclusion as to whether President Trump committed a crime.

Here is the full letter: