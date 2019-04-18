Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty)

The Department of Justice finally released a redacted version of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian meddling in the 2016 election Thursday morning. You can read the full report embedded below.

Its release came shortly after Attorney General William Barr gave a shameless press conference in which tried to preempt any criticism of President Donald Trump by repeatedly insisting Mueller found “no collusion.” Barr did say the report contained 10 separate episodes of potential obstruction of justice by the president, but that he personally disagreed with the special counsel’s findings and did not pursue any obstruction charges.

Late last month, Barr released a four-page summary of Mueller’s 400-plus page report, which was weaponized by the president and his allies as a “total exoneration” from allegations of wrongdoing—despite the fact that Mueller himself, as quoted by Barr, concluded that “while this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.”

Among the White House’s concerns about the full report were worries that Mueller’s team gathered evidence of the Trump administration’s alleged efforts to obstruct justice over the course of the investigation—specifically with regard to testimony by former White House Counsel Don McGahn. Ahead of the report’s release, some administration staffers had already begun to fret that their testimony to the special counsel’s office would incur the president’s wrath, with one person close to the White House telling NBC News that there was “breakdown-level anxiety” among those who testified as part of the probe.

Following Barr’s paltry summation of the Mueller’s findings, congressional Democrats had increased their demands to see the full investigative report, going so far as to authorize subpoenas to obtain an unredacted copy. In late March, Barr agreed to provide today’s just-released edition in “mid-April, if not sooner.” It remains to be seen whether Democrats will continue to demand the full report without redactions be released.



Advertisement

Read the full report: