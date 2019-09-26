Photo: Getty

On Thursday morning, the House Intelligence Committee released a redacted version of the whistleblower complaint at the heart of the scandal over the president’s efforts to push Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden’s son—which has prompted the official impeachment effort by House Democrats.



In the complaint, the whistleblower alleges: “the President of the United States is using the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country in the 2020 U.S. election.”

Praising the still anonymous whistleblower “for having the courage to come forward,” Rep. Adam Schiff, chair of House Intelligence, described the complaint as “a roadmap for our investigation [which] provides significant information for the Committee to follow up on with other witnesses and documents.”

The complaint consists of multiple accounts describing overtures by Trump, and particularly by his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, toward the Ukrainian government. Notably, the complaint also describes efforts by the White House to “lock down” all records of the call, a move that fell outside the normal archival process.

You can read the full complaint below.

This is a developing news story. We’ll add new information as it’s available.