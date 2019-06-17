Screenshot: ABC News (Twitter)

The human body is a fragile, delicate machine. We’re born, we grow, and eventually we die. Along the way, we might even cough a few times, which is evidently an unforgivable sin for President Donald Trump—a man with extremely questionable ideas about physical fitness, who simply will not abide by any signs of extremely normal bodily functions in his presence.



During an Oval Office interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos which aired on Sunday, Trump conspicuously derailed a rant about his “fantastic” financial statements to upbraid his chief of staff Mick Mulvaney for having the audacity to cough in front of him.

“He’s coughing in the middle of my answer,” Trump whined to Stephanopoulos, adding, “I don’t like that, you know, I don’t like that.”

“If you’re going to cough, please leave the room,” Trump continued, shaking his head. “You just can’t, you just can’t cough. Boy oh boy.”



The Oval Office is a sacred space, where the most important business of the nation is conducted. How dare Mulvaney contaminate this serene environment with even the slightest hint of human frailty? Boy oh boy.

