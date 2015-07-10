Which color nail polish matches the shoes the best? That's the question that many people were asking themselves Thursday night after one young woman's tweet was shared everywhere from Twitter to BuzzFeed.

Many hailed #TheShoe as the second coming of #TheDress, which is accurate—in, like, a budget, straight-to-video Land Before Time sequel kind of way. Regardless, let's settle this once and for all.

Which color nail polish matches #TheShoe the best? Purple or pink?

https://twitter.com/totallymendes/status/618898681912279041

First, let's confirm which color #TheShoe is. Some entry-level Googling confirms that its hexadecimal color code is #FB30F3.

The purple nail polish's code is #D447DF.

And the pink nail polish's code is #E901B6.

So, which nail polish best matches #TheShoe? Neither. Now, let's never speak of this again.

