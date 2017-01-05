Madonna sang that "life is a mystery" and never has that been more true than today—the day Ann Coulter cryptically tweeted a single number, and set the world aflame with speculation.

What could Ann possibly mean? Is she (incorrectly) counting down the days until President-elect Trump's inauguration? Is she celebrating the birthday of a particularly long-lived dog? Life truly is mysterious.

…Unless you're an internet racist, in which case you probably think you've got a pretty good idea what Ann meant.

14, it turns out, is neo-Nazi shorthand for what the Anti-Defamation League calls "the most popular white supremacist slogan in the world: 'We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children.'"

14 words, get it? Genius stuff, here.

Whether Ann actually intended to tip her cap to the anime-avatar'd underbelly of the internet or not is unclear (she has thus far not replied to my request for clarification). What's unmistakable, however, is the immediate adulation her tweet got from actual-Nazis, who bombarded Coulter with messages of approval, and other racist slogans (88, for example, is super secret code for "Heil Hitler"—two words that start with the letter "H." Again, so clever.)

What's going on here? Is Ann flirting with fascism again, or is this all a big misunderstanding? Life is a mystery. And so is this tweet.

Update - 1/6/16: On Friday, Coulter addressed her cryptic message on Twitter, explaining that she was, in fact, simply counting down the days President Obama has left in office.

In an email to Mic., Coulter said she has "tweeted the number of days Obama has left in office at least 50 times," adding that "anyone who hasn't figured that out by now is retarded." Coulter's initial tweet was sent on January 5. President Obama leaves the White House on January 20.