Photo: AP

Folks: the news today? It’s insanely bad.



So imagine my elation when Twitter—desperate for something, anything to lighten the overwhelming doom—found this random guy tweeting about how he apparently needs an AR-15 to defend his homestead from feral hogs.

Wow, what an implausible argument against banning high-capacity rifles in this country. Please, consider my family, alone on the prairie, with no relief from roving bands of “feral hogs.”

That “legit question”? Consider it answered.

Good day, hogs.