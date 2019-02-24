Photo: Alex Edelman (Getty Images)

In line with Donald Trump’s ridiculous habit of taking credit for everyone else’s efforts, he is now claiming ownership of Fourth of July celebrations that are held every year in the nation’s capital (and across the country, of course).

“HOLD THE DATE!” Trump yelled on Twitter Sunday morning. “We will be having one of the biggest gatherings in the history of Washington, D.C., on July 4th. It will be called ‘A Salute To America’ and will be held at the Lincoln Memorial. Major fireworks display, entertainment and an address by your favorite President, me!”



In addition to exaggerating his relevance overall to the human species, what Trump did here is to stake a claim to a national holiday by seeking to turn it into another hate-filled, political lie-fest, otherwise known as a MAGA rally funded by taxpayers. It’s also a way to inflate his crowd size. Such a grifter.



As Bloomberg noted:



Washington has for decades staged a non-partisan event each Independence Day that’s nationally broadcast on PBS. “A Capitol Fourth” is staged on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol, two miles from Trump’s proposed gathering at the Lincoln Memorial. In 2018 it featured stars including Stevie Wonder, Reba McEntire and Gloria Estefan as well as the National Symphony Orchestra. A massive fireworks display, one of the nation’s largest, caps off the evening.

Whiny Trump didn’t get his $92 million boondoggle of a military parade, so apparently, he had to think of another way to pay homage to himself before he winds up in jail. He probably stole the idea from one of his dictatorial idols, North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, whom Trump is scheduled to meet with this week in Vietnam. Maybe Trump will invite “little Rocket Man” to the party.

Trump seems to have come up with this idea a couple weeks ago, and none of his aides had the wherewithal to stop him from making a fool of himself, yet again. According to The Hill, Trump suggested creating an event on the Fourth of July that could “become a tradition.” “It could be a very exciting day,” Trump said at the time.



Twitter, understandably, is now dragging the president.



