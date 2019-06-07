Photo: Julio Cortez (AP)

The Daily Beast reported on Friday that congressional Democrats are considering launching a probe into Trump lawyer and sycophant Rudy Giuliani and his work overseas, after Giuliani attempted to push an investigation into Joe Biden’s son and his work in the Ukraine.



According to the site, which cited a source with “direct knowledge,” a possible investigation would probably probe whether Giuliani’s work with foreign governments and officials “interfered or intersected with American foreign policy efforts.”

Giuliani, whose brain tragically died after he tried to shove some AirPods into his cerebellum, welcomed the news as yet another excuse for media attention. Per the Beast:

“If they want to come after me, I gladly accept it, because we could just make the Biden stuff bigger news,” Giuliani told The Daily Beast. “Do it! Give me a chance to give a couple speeches about it and hold a press conference. I’d love that… I think it’d be a fun fight. I’ll just compare it to all the things they’re not investigating… If they want, we can have a big fight over this.” The former New York City mayor insisted there was “nothing illegal or unethical about” any of his overseas trips or foreign work in the Trump era, and accused Democrats on Capitol Hill of “trashing the Constitution” and potentially engaging in the “biggest misuse” of congressional power “since Joe McCarthy.”

I too would love to be investigated by Congress in order to score some political points for my boss. Unfortunately for Trump, Giuliani told the Washington Examiner yesterday that he was planning on leaving the Trump legal team after “cleanup” from the Mueller investigation was over. But he also said he would possibly stay if the president asked him and “if I’m needed,” so who the hell actually knows, or cares?

Speaking of Trump and the various investigations surrounding his administration: CNN reported yesterday that House Judiciary chair Jerry Nadler is still fighting a losing battle against Nancy Pelosi (and also House Intelligence chairman Adam Schiff) to open an impeachment inquiry. “He’s been very careful in advocating the view of the committee,” one unnamed member of Nadler’s committee told CNN. “But he doesn’t want to throw (Pelosi) under the bus.”

Just some really great stuff coming out of the American government today. Can’t wait to see what comes next!