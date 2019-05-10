Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty)

Fed up with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin’s almost-certainly-illegal stonewalling of their request for six years of President Donald Trump’s taxes, House Democrats upped the ante Friday afternoon, subpoenaing the president’s returns from both Mnuchin and IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig.



The subpoena comes shortly after Rep. Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said today that his colleagues were exploring methods to compel Trump administration officials to comply with congressional subpoenas outside of the usual judicial process—including fining those found in contempt up to $25,000 per day.

Will Mnuchin and Rettig comply with the Ways and Means new tactic, or will they continue to feed into the White House’s deliberate constitutional crisis to protect their boss from further scrutiny? Only time will tell, but given everything we already know about Steve, it’s seems safe to say this isn’t going to be over anytime soon.