House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler announced that Hope Hicks—longtime “Trump whisperer,” former White House communications director, and current Fox vice president—will testify privately to Congress on June 19—presumably about the “white lies” she’s admitted telling on Trump’s behalf.
