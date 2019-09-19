Photo: J. Scott Applewhite (AP)

The House Judiciary Committee is reportedly contemplating and considering holding former Trump 2016 campaign manager Corey Lewandowski in contempt. Well, at least they’re contemplating!

But as The Washington Post reported, “Nothing has been finalized.”



Lewandowski appeared before the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday to discuss his appearance in the Mueller report generated by the Special Counsel investigation into the 2016 election. Lewandowski refused to answer multiple questions during his six hour testimony.

The former Trump staffer was only appearing because of a subpoena, CNN reported.

“If you don’t hold witnesses accountable, what does it say?” Judiciary committee member Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) told The Washington Post. “I do think that we have to walk that line and make sure that we’re making it clear to people that, you know, ‘We are well aware of your obstruction of Congress,’ that we will have people in contempt.”

However, the process—if the committee even decides to actually do it—may take weeks. The first step is a letter, according to CNN, warning Lewandowski about the consequences of not answering the questioned posed. Then a resolution could be offered along with a vote by the committee.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said the Judiciary should have immediately held him in contempt. “I would have held him in contempt right then and there,” Pelosi told a meeting of Democratic lawmakers on Wednesday, according to The Washington Post. While some took it as a dig at Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY), Pelosi spokeswoman Ashley Etienne told the newspaper the speaker’s comments “were a critique of the witness’s behavior, not the handling of these hearings.”