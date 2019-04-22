Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty)

House Democrats formally issued a subpoena on Monday for former White House Counsel Don McGahn to testify before the House Judiciary Committee.



In a short statement accompanying the subpoena, Democratic committee chair Rep. Jerry Nadler called McGahn a “critical witness to many of the alleged instances of obstruction of justice and other misconduct described in the Mueller report.”

McGhan, who left the Trump administration in October 2018, was considered one of the key witnesses in former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, and featured prominently in his final report. At one point, according to the report, McGahn told former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus that he’d considered quitting his post over the “crazy shit” President Donald Trump had asked him to do. Among these was Trump’s request that McGahn orchestrate the removal of Mueller from the investigation. McGahn was also criticized by Trump for taking notes during meetings, to which he allegedly responded that he was a “real lawyer” and that taking notes is something real lawyers do.

I have reached out to the White House for comment on McGahn’s subpoena and will update this story if the White House responds.

Advertisement

According to Nadler, McGahn is required to submit documents requested by the House on May 7, and will then testify publicly on May 21.