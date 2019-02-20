As a child, Lena Khan was obsessed with American films. Now, she’s bringing her own stories to the big screen as Hollywood’s first hijabi director. Her debut film, 2017's The Tiger Hunter, received critical praise and led her to more opportunities in the industry. Though it wasn’t always easy, Lena attributes her success in part to her decision to simply stay herself.

The Secret Life of Muslims is a video series with a view on modern Islam you’re not getting on cable news. Check out new episodes every Wednesday.

