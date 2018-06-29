On July 27 in the year 2018, the moon will be dripping with rivulets of blood during what is set to be the longest lunar eclipse of this century. According to the British tabloid The Daily Mirror this could be a big “Oi! Mate!” wake-up call for all of us as doomsday preachers are predicting that the event will bring about the end of days. Apocalypse time, baby!!!!
The eclipse is set to last for one hour and 43 minutes. That means that if it really is our last day on Earth, the media will have more than enough time to blog about it, maybe even twice if you are a buff blogger like me. Here’s how (I imagine) our industry’s lovable and intrepid nerds would cover our last moments before sweet, sweet release:
The Point with Chris Cillizza
Winners and Losers From the Moon Imploding Into the Earth
Politico Playbook
SPOTTED: The Moon, hitting the Sun, and also Gary Cohn, Hilary Rosen, and Jake Tapper getting lunch at le Diplomate.
Jezebel
Would U? The Apocalypse
Axios
ONE BIG THING: It’s true the apocalypse is here. A well-wired stalwart of the GOP tells me that the moon is indeed imploding into earth.
Advertisement
Be Smart: Yes, it’s been a wild run. But think about how the history books would have covered it.
The Cut
The Sun Has Big Dick Energy
Splinter
You Won’t Fucking Believe Chuck Schumer’s Mealy-Mouthed Apocalypse Statement
The New York Times
In Coal Country, Trepidation And Economic Anxiety Over Forthcoming White Genocide
Advertisement
Bossip
Side To Side: Ariana Grande Says Pete Davidson’s 10-Inch ‘SNL’ Schlong’s Smashing Her To Staccato Smithereens (Just Like the Sun Is about to Do to the Earth)
Fox News
Red Hen Restaurant Remains Closed, As It Is Every Monday