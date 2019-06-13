Photo: Andrew Harnik (AP)

After more than three years of professionally lying on behalf of President Donald Trump and his administration, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is finally on her way out.



The president announced Sanders’ surprise departure on Twitter late Thursday afternoon, calling her a “very special person” he hopes runs for governor of Arkansas—a position once held by her father, who has since turned to a career brutally murdering the concept of “comedy”—someday.



Sanders’ time in the White House was largely spent willfully misleading the American public and then complaining about how poorly she was being treated by the press. She studiously avoided the White House briefing room, setting what’s thought to be a record for longest stretch between briefings in White House history. Sanders also copped to lying to the press in an interview with Special Counsel Robert Mueller, made public in his final report, in which she admitted that her statements about the president’s popularity among members of the FBI “were not founded on anything.” She later claimed she’d simply had “a slip of the tongue” but insisted that her comments were “not untrue.”

Update, 4:52 p.m. ET: Speaking at an event on criminal justice reform shortly after announcing the news, Trump praised Sanders as a “friend” and a “very, very fine woman” and said she was returning to “I guess you could say ‘private sector.’”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

